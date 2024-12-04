AeroVironment reports Q2 EPS 47c, consensus 68c

Reports Q2 revenue $188.5M, consensus $181.4M. “AeroVironment (AVAV) continues to deliver strong results, including record second-quarter revenue along with a healthy funded backlog that is 25% higher than the prior quarter,” said Wahid Nawabi, CEO. “Key wins from our Loitering Munition Systems segment continue to drive growth for the company. We expect our proposed acquisition of BlueHalo to further advance our growth opportunities with a highly complementary portfolio of products, customers and capabilities in key defense space and intelligence sectors and establish AeroVironment as the next generation defense technology company for our customers. We look forward to continued momentum beyond fiscal year 2025.”
