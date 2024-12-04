AeroVironment options imply 9.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in AeroVironment (AVAV) is 3.4x normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.8%, or $19.40, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.5%.

