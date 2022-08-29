AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is AeroVironment's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that AeroVironment had debt of US$187.8m at the end of April 2022, a reduction from US$197.5m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$101.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$85.9m. NasdaqGS:AVAV Debt to Equity History August 29th 2022

How Healthy Is AeroVironment's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that AeroVironment had liabilities of US$101.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$204.6m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$101.9m and US$164.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$39.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Having regard to AeroVironment's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$2.41b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if AeroVironment can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year AeroVironment wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 13%, to US$446m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months AeroVironment produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$8.7m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$32m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that AeroVironment is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

