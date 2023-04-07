AeroVironment (LON:0HAL) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 112.00

The average one-year price target for AeroVironment (LON:0HAL) has been revised to 112.00 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 103.48 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.02 to a high of 136.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.93% from the latest reported closing price of 101.89 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 11K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 60.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 145.58% over the last quarter.

MXISX - Great-West S&P Small Cap 600 Index Fund Investor Class holds 24K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 4.60% over the last quarter.

LORD ABBETT SERIES FUND INC - Developing Growth Portfolio Class VC holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 307.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HAL by 81.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HAL is 0.21%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 25,803K shares.

