AEROVIRONMENT Earnings Preview: Recent $AVAV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AEROVIRONMENT ($AVAV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $200,298,420 and earnings of $0.64 per share.

AEROVIRONMENT Insider Trading Activity

AEROVIRONMENT insiders have traded $AVAV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVAV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN PATRICK MCDONNELL (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,178 shares for an estimated $451,312.

AEROVIRONMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of AEROVIRONMENT stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AEROVIRONMENT Government Contracts

We have seen $215,990,726 of award payments to $AVAV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

