AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 5,246 Shares for Tax Withholding. What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

The disposition involved 5,246 shares at an exact price of $144.58 per share, representing a total transaction value of ~$758,500 on July 10, 2026.

The transaction reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 3%, while his overall ownership of the company remains at 0.32%.

This was a non-discretionary disposition executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations following the vesting of restricted stock awards, with no shares held indirectly.

Wahid Nawabi continues to hold ~162,000 shares worth $23.45 million as of the July 10, 2026 market close, maintaining a significant long-term interest in the company.

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Wahid Nawabi, Chair, President and CEO of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), disposed of 5,246 shares of common stock on July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$758,500 Shares sold 5,246 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~162,200 Post-transaction value $23.45 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($144.58); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026, market close ($144.58).

Key questions

What triggered this stock disposition?

The sale was non-discretionary and was carried out solely to meet tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards. This is a routine procedural event and does not represent a voluntary market sale or a change in the CEO's outlook on the company.

The sale was non-discretionary and was carried out solely to meet tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting of previously granted restricted stock awards. This is a routine procedural event and does not represent a voluntary market sale or a change in the CEO's outlook on the company. What is the executive's current equity position in the company?

Following the tax settlement, Wahid Nawabi maintains direct ownership of ~162,200 shares. This remaining stake represents approximately 0.32% of the company's total outstanding shares and reflects a concentrated personal investment in the firm.

Following the tax settlement, Wahid Nawabi maintains direct ownership of ~162,200 shares. This remaining stake represents approximately 0.32% of the company's total outstanding shares and reflects a concentrated personal investment in the firm. What is the significance of the underlying vesting event?

The vesting of these restricted stock awards indicates the fulfillment of specific service or performance milestones within the company's equity incentive framework. While a portion of the vested shares was sold to cover mandatory taxes, the transaction ultimately supports the executive's long-term alignment with shareholders by increasing his total vested equity base.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $142.20 Market Capitalization $7.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$265.1 million

Company Snapshot

AeroVironment develops, produces, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of robotic systems and unmanned aircraft platforms, including Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile Systems (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS), generating revenue through both product sales and ongoing support services.

The company operates on a defense-oriented business model, providing specialized robotic and autonomous systems to governmental agencies and commercial entities, with revenue derived from product development, manufacturing, system integration, and long-term customer support contracts.

AeroVironment's primary customer base consists of U.S. government agencies and international defense departments, supplemented by commercial clients seeking advanced unmanned systems for surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical applications.

AeroVironment is a leading provider of unmanned systems and robotic platforms serving the aerospace and defense sector, with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion and TTM revenues of $2.0 billion. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across multiple unmanned platform categories, positioning itself as a critical supplier to government and commercial customers requiring advanced autonomous and remote-operated systems. Despite current operational losses, AeroVironment's strategic focus on high-growth defense markets and emerging autonomous technologies underscores its competitive positioning within the industrial aerospace and defense landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Nawabi’s sales are merely done to cover his tax withholdings from his restricted stock units, so the sale itself is nothing for investors to worry about. As for AVAV stock itself, its 50% share price plunge over the last year probably seems a bit more worrying.

However, I don’t believe we are anywhere near needing to panic over things just yet. Rather, I’d argue that AeroVironment’s valuation probably got a bit out over its skis in the last couple of years and is now potentially attractively priced, with its price-to-sales ratio of 3.5 near its 10-year lows. The company grew sales by 40% in its latest quarter, saw its funded backlog grow by 82% in 2025, and expects revenue to grow between 15% and 20% through 2030.

With the U.S. government leaning into drones and similar UAS solutions for defense, I don’t believe this growth is temporary by any means -- but anything is possible when dealing with the government. As AeroVironment transforms from simply a drone/UAS maker into a fully integrated defense platform following the acquisition of Blue Halo and its space operations and software foundation layer, AVAV will remain on my shortlist and is likely to grow from a starter position into a full holding.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AeroVironment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.