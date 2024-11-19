AeroVironment CEO: BlueHalo acquisition is a once in a generation opportunity

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Wahid Nawabi said there is so much demand for AeroVironment’s (AVAV) products globally that it will remain busy for the next decade. The company’s drones are “compelling” from a financial standpoint and work extremely well on the battlefield, he noted.

