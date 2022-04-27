AeroVironment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVAV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.44, changing hands as low as $82.50 per share. AeroVironment, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAV's low point in its 52 week range is $52.04 per share, with $115.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.16.

