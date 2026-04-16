AeroVironment (BIT:1AVAV) Price Target Decreased by 18.28% to 267.71

The average one-year price target for AeroVironment (BIT:1AVAV) has been revised to €267.71 / share. This is a decrease of 18.28% from the prior estimate of €327.59 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €197.37 to a high of €392.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.02% from the latest reported closing price of €168.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an decrease of 312 owner(s) or 33.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AVAV is 0.14%, an increase of 56.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.98% to 32,583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,519K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 15.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AVAV by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,180K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing a decrease of 51.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AVAV by 77.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 884K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AVAV by 56.88% over the last quarter.

Heard Capital holds 722K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares , representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1AVAV by 10.35% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 720K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AVAV by 49.36% over the last quarter.

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