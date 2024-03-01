AeroVironment (AVAV) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AeroVironment AVAV is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 4, after the closing bell.

Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44.78% in the last reported quarter. Moreover, it delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 47.23%.

Factors to Note

Solid product sales from AVAV’s Unmanned Systems (“UMS”) business segment, backed by a strong backlog count earned in the prior quarters, must have bolstered the company’s fiscal third-quarter revenues. Higher revenues, as a result of the company’s Tomahawk robotics acquisition, can be expected to have added an impetus to AVAV’s top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

AeroVironment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AeroVironment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AeroVironment, Inc. Quote

However, lower levels of UMS service revenues might have had some adverse impact on the company’s overall quarterly revenue growth.



On the earnings front, record demand, strong operating execution and effective supply-chain management are projected to have favorably contributed to AVAV’s fiscal third-quarter bottom line. However, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, along with the company’s incremental investments in research and development, might have weighed on its overall earnings performance.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVAV’s fiscal third-quarter sales is pegged at $168.7 million, indicating an improvement of 25.5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pinned at 32 cents per share, indicating a decline of 3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported actuals.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AeroVironment this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AVAV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

