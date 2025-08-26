AeroVironment (AVAV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

AeroVironment (AVAV) ended the recent trading session at $245.90, demonstrating a +1.97% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts's stock has dropped by 10.89% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on September 9, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 61.8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $453.5 million, indicating a 139.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AVAV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.52% and +144.32%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AeroVironment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.32 of its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.