AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw AeroVironment (AVAV) ending at $220.80, denoting a -0.05% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts's shares have seen an increase of 10.88% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AeroVironment in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 31.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.96 million, down 1.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.36 per share and a revenue of $802.14 million, demonstrating changes of +12.37% and +11.92%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AeroVironment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AeroVironment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 65.81. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.7 of its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

