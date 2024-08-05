AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw AeroVironment (AVAV) ending at $164.14, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.43%.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts's stock has dropped by 1.42% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.1% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AeroVironment in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.26 million, up 20.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $813.75 million, signifying shifts of +14.05% and +13.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AeroVironment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AeroVironment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AeroVironment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.4 for its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

