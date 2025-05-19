AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AeroVironment (AVAV) closed at $161.12, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts have appreciated by 11.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 11.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.44, signifying a 234.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $243.67 million, reflecting a 23.7% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AeroVironment possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.22, which means AeroVironment is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

