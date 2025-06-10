AeroVironment (AVAV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

AeroVironment (AVAV) closed the most recent trading day at $189.62, moving -3.12% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 17.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.29% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.44, showcasing a 234.88% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $243.67 million, indicating a 23.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.63% decrease. At present, AeroVironment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AeroVironment is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 36.47 of its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

