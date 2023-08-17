AeroVironment (AVAV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.35, changing hands as low as $93.10 per share. AeroVironment, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAV's low point in its 52 week range is $74.91 per share, with $112.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.17.

