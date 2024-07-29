AeroVironment (AVAV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with AeroVironment (AVAV) standing at $175.15, reflecting a +0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had lost 4.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 4.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.61, showcasing a 39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.26 million, up 20.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $813.75 million, demonstrating changes of +14.05% and +13.54%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.14% higher. AeroVironment is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.9.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

