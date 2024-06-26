AeroVironment (AVAV) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AeroVironment (AVAV) reported $196.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.79 million, representing a surprise of +4.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +104.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AeroVironment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Product Sales : $164.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

: $164.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenue- Loitering Munitions Systems (LMS) : $73.76 million compared to the $61.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $73.76 million compared to the $61.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Contract Services : $32.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%.

: $32.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.3%. Revenue- Unmanned Systems (UMS) : $103.74 million compared to the $109.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $103.74 million compared to the $109.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- MacCready Works (MW) : $19.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.25 million.

: $19.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.25 million. Gross margin- Contract services : $11.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.66 million.

: $11.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.66 million. Gross margin- Product sales: $64.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.32 million.

Shares of AeroVironment have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

