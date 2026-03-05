AeroVironment (AVAV) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect AeroVironment (AVAV) to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 126.7%. Revenues are expected to be $472.98 million, up 182.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 11.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AeroVironment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Contract Services' should come in at $148.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +433.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product Sales' to come in at $301.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +115.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross margin- Contract services' will reach $29.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.45 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross margin- Product sales' will likely reach $76.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $58.75 million.

Over the past month, shares of AeroVironment have returned -12% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Currently, AVAV carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

