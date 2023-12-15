AeroVironment (AVAV) Price Target Increased by 17.63% to 145.18

The average one-year price target for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been revised to 145.18 / share. This is an increase of 17.63% from the prior estimate of 123.42 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.08 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from the latest reported closing price of 126.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVAV is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 26,591K shares. The put/call ratio of AVAV is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,770K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 13.09% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,452K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 20.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 774K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 767K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 58.38% over the last quarter.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

