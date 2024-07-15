AeroVironment (AVAV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AeroVironment (AVAV) closed at $174.17, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts have depreciated by 19.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of AeroVironment will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $184.26 million, up 20.94% from the year-ago period.

AVAV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $813.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.05% and +13.54%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AeroVironment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. AeroVironment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AeroVironment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.86. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.2.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AVAV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

