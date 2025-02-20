AeroVironment (AVAV) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, AeroVironment (AVAV) reached $158.13, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts witnessed a loss of 10.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AeroVironment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 7.94% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $189.25 million, showing a 1.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $811.51 million, which would represent changes of +13.04% and +13.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AeroVironment presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AeroVironment has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.95 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.64.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

