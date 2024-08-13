AeroVironment (AVAV) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with AeroVironment (AVAV) standing at $181.52, reflecting a +1.95% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.69% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 2.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AeroVironment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.61, showcasing a 39% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $184.26 million, indicating a 20.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $813.75 million, signifying shifts of +14.05% and +13.54%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AeroVironment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AeroVironment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.63 of its industry.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

