AeroVironment (AVAV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw AeroVironment (AVAV) ending at $199.77, denoting a +1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 26.71% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AeroVironment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 78.79% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $187.79 million, showing a 0.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, AeroVironment boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.4, which means AeroVironment is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

