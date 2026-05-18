AeroVironment (AVAV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, AeroVironment (AVAV) closed at $161.43, marking a +2.17% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts's stock has dropped by 17.46% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's loss of 8.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.58%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AeroVironment in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 4.97% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $566.61 million, indicating a 106% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $1.91 billion, representing changes of -10.37% and +133.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AeroVironment. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AeroVironment has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.31 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.56, which means AeroVironment is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that AVAV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.