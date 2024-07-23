AeroVironment (AVAV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

AeroVironment (AVAV) closed the latest trading day at $171.52, indicating a +1.84% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

Shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts have depreciated by 11.59% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AeroVironment in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 39% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.26 million, up 20.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and a revenue of $813.75 million, representing changes of +14.05% and +13.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% decrease. As of now, AeroVironment holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.06.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 92, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.