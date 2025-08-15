AeroVironment Annual Profit Declines; Revenue Up 14%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Defense technology company AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Friday said that its profit declined in fiscal 2025, impacted by higher cost of sales and other expenses. Revenues, however, rose 14 percent from a year ago.

Net income attributable to the company was $43.62 million or $1.55 per share in fiscal 2025, down from $59.67 million or $2.18 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share, however, rose to $3.28 from $2.99 in the prior year.

During the year, pre-tax income declined to $39.66 million from $63.23 million recorded in fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the year rose to $146.4 million from $127.8 million last year.

AeroVironment said that annual revenues climbed to $820.63 million from $716.72 million last year, helped by a good performance in product revenues.

On the Nasdaq, the stock ended Thursday's trading at $249.73, down 2 percent.

