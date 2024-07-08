News & Insights

Markets
AVTE

Aerovate To Begin Review Of Strategic Alternatives

July 08, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE) announced on Monday that it will conduct a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives with a focus to maximize shareholder value.

The company has engaged Wedbush PacGrow as the company's exclusive strategic financial advisor to assist in the process, which may include but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, business combination, and others.

Earlier, the drug maker had announced its decision to halt enrollment and shutdown of the Phase 3 portion of the Inhaled iMatinib Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Clinical Trial as well as the long-term extension study.

AVTE was trading up by 3.11 percent at $1.660 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.