Aerospace supplier TransDigm raises full-year forecasts on robust travel demand

May 09, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts supplier TransDigm Group Inc TDG.N raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday, after beating market expectations for quarterly results, as robust travel demand lifted component sales and aftermarket volumes.

Aerospace suppliers have benefited as demand for parts picked up with increasing jet production, albeit at a slower pace. The shortage of new aircraft has forced airlines to keep planes flying for longer, boosting demand for repairs and services.

TransDigm forecast fiscal 2023 revenue between $6.41 billion and $6.5 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion.

Its full-year profit per share from continuing operations is expected to be between $19.30 and $20.18, compared with its prior forecast of $18.24 to $19.64.

"Total revenue for the quarter ran ahead of our expectations. Revenues sequentially improved in all three of our major market channels — commercial OEM, commercial aftermarket and defense; and bookings outpaced revenues for each of these market channels," TransDigm CEO Kevin Stein said.

The company's second-quarter adjusted profit per share was $5.98, beating analysts' average expectations of $5.45, according to Refinitiv data.

Its quarterly net sales rose 20% to $1.59 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.52 billion.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

