Aerospace supplier Senior says sales recovery unlikely until 2022

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Senior Plc SNR.L on Tuesday said its revenue was unlikely to recover before 2022 as the British aerospace supplier grapples with setbacks to jet production and global travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a 45% drop in third-quarter sales at the aerospace unit, its biggest business, and said it would close its Senior Aerospace Bosman business in the Netherlands as it looks to cut rising costs.

