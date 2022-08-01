Companies

Aerospace supplier Senior resumes dividend, posts revenue jump

Eva Mathews Reuters
Aug 1 (Reuters) - British auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc SNR.L on Monday resumed its dividend payouts after posting a 16% rise in first-half revenue, as planemakers ramped up production to serve a recovery in air travel.

The company's revenue for the half year was 402.2 million pounds ($489.80 million), while adjusted profit rose six-fold to 8.8 million pounds in the six months ended June 30.

Senior also maintained its full-year outlook and said it would pay an interim dividend of 30 pence per share by November this year.

However, the equipment supplier to Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, said its profit before tax was 11.1 million pounds, down from 22.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Rising inflation has pushed up costs of the company's freight and raw materials. That and chip supply constraints for automakers have collectively hurt demand.

($1 = 0.8212 pounds)

