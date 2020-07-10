Companies
Aerospace supplier Senior cuts more jobs as production rates tumble

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
British engineer Senior Plc said on Friday it laid off another 12% of its staff and forecast a drop of about 30% in revenue for the first half as it deals with a steep downturn in the aerospace industry.

The company, which supplies parts to U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA.N among others, said it was expecting a steep reduction in production rates in its civil aerospace division to continue into the second half of the year and into 2021.

