Aerospace supplier HEICO to buy Wencor in deal valued at $2.05 bln

Adds details of deal in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

May 15 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier HEICO Corp HEI.Nsaid on Monday it would buy Wencor Group in a deal valued at $2.05 billion, to boost its portfolio of generic parts.

HEICO will purchase Wencor from affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and Wencor's management for $1.9 billion in cash and $150 million in HEICO Class A common stock, the company said.

The deal will be HEICO's largest ever and comes at a time when airlines are increasingly using generic parts to tide over shortages of brand-name parts from companies like General Electric Co GE.N.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.