Aerospace and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks fell as weak economic data fueled recession worries and hawkish comments from Fed officials soured investor mood. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.7% and DIA shed 0.7%, while QQQ moved down 1% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



ITA : Volume 4.46 Times Average



This aerospace ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.6 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 608,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as ITA lost 1.3% in the last session.



The move was largely due to its resiliency to the recent market volatility and could have a big impact on aerospace ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. ITA has shed 0.1% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



IWS : Volume 3.51 Times Average



This mid-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.2 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 651,000 shares and came as IWS declined 1.11% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on its stability characteristics amid market turmoil relative to most other products in the space. IWS has declined 3.9% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

