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Aeroports De Paris H1 Net Income Triples, Revenue Rises

July 29, 2026 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aeroports de Paris SA (AEOXF, ADP.PA) on Wednesday reported an increase in profit for the first half of 2026, as revenues increased.

The company reported net income attributable to owners of the parent company of 312 million euros or 3.15 euros per share for the period, compared to 97 million euros or 0.98 euros per share last year.

For the first six months of 2026, revenue increased 1.6% to 3.215 billion euros from 3.163 billion euros a year earlier. Recurring EBITDA declined 1.0% to 1.015 billion euros from 1.025 billion euros.

Operating income from ordinary activities jumped 68.5% to 743 million euros from 441 million euros.

The company lowered its 2026 outlook, citing the prolonged conflict in the Middle East and weaker traffic trends. It now expects Paris Aéroport traffic growth of around 0.5% for the year, down from its previous forecast of 1.5% to 2.5%, and forecasts recurring EBITDA in the range of 2.30 billion euros to 2.35 billion euros.

The company said cost-saving measures introduced in the second quarter are expected to generate savings of 40 million euros to 60 million euros, mainly in the second half of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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