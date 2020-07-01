Aeromexico's shares nosedive after it files for Chapter 11

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airline Aeromexico plummeted on Wednesday, falling by as much as 65.7% after the company said late on Tuesday it had begun restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings.

Mexico's stock exchange briefly suspended trading in Aeromexico shares.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

