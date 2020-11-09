Aeromexico will reactivate travel destinations throughout 2021

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Grupo Aeromexico will continue to reactivate travel destinations throughout next year, Giancarlo Mulinelli, the carrier's vice president of global sales, said on Monday, adding that there is still much uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's largest carrier AEROMEX.MX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court earlier this year and has since tried to shore up its finances.

