Aeromexico to reinstate Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft in coming days

January 25, 2024 — 10:39 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico expects to reinstate its Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft to the fleet in the coming days, following safety inspections requested by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the company said in a statement Thursday.

U.S. FAA ordered inspections for Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft earlier this month after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing following the loss of part of the fuselage.

The regulator has agreed to allow Boeing's top-selling 737 Max-9 airplanes to resume flying after inspections, but barred the troubled planemaker from increasing production of the model.

U.S. United Airlines said earlier this week that it has received FAA's final approval to return its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9's to service, adding service would start beginning Jan. 28.

Panama's Copa Airlines also expects its 21 Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes to resume regular operations by Jan. 28, it said in a statement on social media platform X.

American Airlines' CEO Robert Isom said earlier on Thursday that Boeing needs to get its act together, following the recent quality issues that have plagued the planemaker.

