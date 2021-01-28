Aeromexico shares rise more than 22% after restructuring deals

Adds Aeromexico statement, company background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX rose more than 22% on Thursday after the Mexican airline negotiated new contracts with two labor unions, bringing it closer to accessing a second tranche of bankruptcy financing.

As part of the deal with the pilots' association (ASPA) announced late on Wednesday, Aeromexico and the union agreed to pay cuts amounting to $350 million.

Aeromexico said on Thursday it has also reached a deal with the flight attendants' union (ASSA). It had negotiated agreements with its two other unions in December, part of a requirement for the next disbursement of funding.

The company's stock rose as much as 22.6% on Thursday to its highest level since December, before trimming gains.

The airline was approved for up to $1 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, and received an initial $100 million payment in September.

"The objectives reached during the negotiations were necessary for the company to meet certain commitments and objectives required by the funders," Aeromexico said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

It did not disclose the terms of the agreements.

Aeromexico filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June, after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

