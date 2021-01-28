Aeromexico shares rise more than 16% after deal on pay cuts

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Aeromexico rose more than 16% on Thursday after the Mexican airline negotiated pay cuts with a pilots' union, one of the required steps to access a second tranche of bankruptcy financing.

As part of the deal announced late on Wednesday, Aeromexico and the Association of Airmen Pilots (ASPA) agreed to pay cuts amounting to $350 million.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Writing by Daina Solomon)

