Aeromexico shares fall some 8% ahead of shareholders meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX fell some 8% on Wednesday ahead of a planned meeting of the bankrupt carrier's shareholders.

Earlier this month, Aeromexico said that a bankruptcy court had approved financing for its planned exit from Chapter 11 proceedings.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.