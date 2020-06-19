Commodities

Aeromexico shares fall 6.6% after newspaper column suggests bankruptcy preparations

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

Shares in Aeromexico fell 6.6% on Friday after a newspaper column claimed the Mexican airline was preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Aeromexico shares were trading at 6.52 pesos per share at 11.41am local time (12.41 Eastern Time) on Friday. Aeromexico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

