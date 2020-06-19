Aeromexico shares fall 6.6% after newspaper column suggests bankruptcy preparations

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Aeromexico fell 6.6% on Friday after a newspaper column claimed the Mexican airline was preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Aeromexico shares were trading at 6.52 pesos per share at 11.41am local time (12.41 Eastern Time) on Friday. Aeromexico did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

