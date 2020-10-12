Aeromexico shares climb to highest level in six weeks

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Aeromexico on Monday rose to their highest level in six weeks after Friday's news that the airline had received definitive approval for a financing plan as it works through bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX shares were up about 8% to 4.79 pesos at 1.15 p.m. local time (1815 GMT). Earlier, they had risen to as much as 5.06 pesos, the highest level since Aug. 28.

On Friday, it received definite approval for debt-in-possession financing of up to $1 billion.

($1 = 21.2300 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.