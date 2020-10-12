Commodities

Aeromexico shares climb to highest level in six weeks

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Shares of Grupo Aeromexico on Monday rose to their highest level in six weeks after Friday's news that the airline had received definitive approval for a financing plan as it works through bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Aeromexico on Monday rose to their highest level in six weeks after Friday's news that the airline had received definitive approval for a financing plan as it works through bankruptcy proceedings in a U.S. court.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX shares were up about 8% to 4.79 pesos at 1.15 p.m. local time (1815 GMT). Earlier, they had risen to as much as 5.06 pesos, the highest level since Aug. 28.

On Friday, it received definite approval for debt-in-possession financing of up to $1 billion.

($1 = 21.2300 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Noe Torres Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular