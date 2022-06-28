Commodities

Aeromexico shareholders approve exit from Mexico's main stock exchange

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

A majority of Aeromexico shareholders approved a proposal to exit the main Mexican stock exchange as part of bankruptcy restructuring, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shareholders also approved a plan to cancel registration of shares and their listing on the stock exchange in order to initiate a buy-back program, the company added.

