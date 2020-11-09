Aeromexico sees capacity recovering further in December

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Monday it expects in December to continue recovering more of its flight capacity, which was seriously affected by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX said it will restart additional domestic and foreign routes to offer almost 11,000 flights in the final month of the year, returning it to 84% of its domestic operations and 41% of international business.

Before the pandemic, the company used to operate more than 600 flights a day.

Shares in Aeromexico, which has been going through U.S. bankruptcy proceedings since the end of June, jumped 5.7% to 4.45 pesos on Monday, benefiting from a boost in sentiment in the industry, spurred by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

(Reporting by Noe Torres)

