Aeromexico says U.S. court approves $1 bln financing bid

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Wednesday a New York court had approved the bid it made last week to secure debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to $1 billion as the Mexican airline goes through bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

"The DIP financing will grant Aeromexico sufficient liquidity to restructure satisfactorily under Chapter 11 proceedings," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez Editing by Dave Graham)

