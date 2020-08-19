Commodities

Aeromexico says U.S. court approves $1 bln financing bid

Contributor
Miguel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Wednesday a New York court had approved the bid it made last week to secure debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing of up to $1 billion as the Mexican airline goes through bankruptcy proceedings in the United States.

"The DIP financing will grant Aeromexico sufficient liquidity to restructure satisfactorily under Chapter 11 proceedings," the company said in a statement.

