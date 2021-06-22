Commodities

Aeromexico says U.S. bankruptcy court OKs 75 more days to present plan

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Tuesday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, presiding over its chapter 11 restructuring process, gave it 75 more days to present a reorganization plan.

"The court approved the extension because, among other reasons, of the good progress the company has made with its restructuring," Aeromexico said.

