Aeromexico says public offer to be made for shares

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX said on Thursday that a third party would begin proceedings to make a voluntary tender offer to give existing shareholders the chance to withdraw from current capital stock prior to the capitalization of debts at the Mexican airline.

The offer would be made at 1 Mexican cent for each Mexican peso for each of Aeromexico's outstanding shares, the company said in a statement, noting that Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N would not be taking part in the offer.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

