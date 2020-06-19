Aeromexico says looking to restructure financial obligations, has not decided on Chapter 11

Recasts with restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY, June 19 (Reuters) - Aeromexico is analyzing its options for an orderly restructuring of short and medium term financial commitments, the Mexican airline said on Friday, adding that it had not decided whether to seek Chapter 11 protections in the United States.

Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX shares fell more than 5% in early trading after a newspaper column said the Mexican airline was considering filing for bankruptcy.

The company said it was identifying additional sources of financing and that it was analyzing "alternatives to successfully reach, in the short and medium term, an ordered restructuring of financial commitments."

"The company informs that we have not started, or made the decision to start, a restructuring procedure under Chapter 11," it said in the statement.

Aeromexico said any restructuring would not disrupt its operations.

The future of many airlines has been placed in doubt by COVID-19-related curbs on travel imposed by governments around the globe, with Latin American airlines Avianca AVT_p.CN and LATAM LTM.SN already initiating bankruptcy procedures.

Like other airlines, Aeromexico <AEROMEX.MX,> is battling a sharp drop in demand, with passenger numbers down 92.4% in May from the same month last year.

While some airlines have been given bailouts by their governments, Mexico's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been adamant that he would not use taxpayer money to bail out shareholders in large companies.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Brown)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.