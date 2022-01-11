US Markets

Aeromexico says creditors approve its restructuring plan

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

Mexican carrier Aeromexico on Tuesday said its creditors have overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico on Tuesday said its creditors have overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the results of the vote were submitted to the bankruptcy court today.

Shares in the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year amid the pandemic, have been wildly seesawing in recent weeks amid speculation about its bankruptcy proceedings.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular