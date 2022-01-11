Aeromexico says creditors approve its restructuring plan

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico on Tuesday said its creditors have overwhelmingly approved the company's restructuring plan as part of its efforts to emerge from bankruptcy.

Aeromexico said in a statement that the results of the vote were submitted to the bankruptcy court today.

Shares in the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States last year amid the pandemic, have been wildly seesawing in recent weeks amid speculation about its bankruptcy proceedings.

